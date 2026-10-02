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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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02.10.2026 21:00:38
Time to ditch the iron? I spent six months testing the best clothes steamers - here are my favourites
Steam through the laundry pile with our expert’s top picks for smoothing creases on cotton, linen, silk and more
• How to look after your knitwear
I grew up in a household where everything was ironed. And I mean everything: tea towels, pyjamas, bath mats. Perhaps as a result of watching my mother (and yes, it was always my mother) spend hours every week standing at an ironing board, I revolted. My heart sinks every time I have to go into battle with an iron. But how do we banish irons while still getting linen trousers to look crisp? I present the clothes steamer.
Clothes steamers use heat and moisture rather than pressure to smooth fabric. A small onboard tank heats water into a steady flow of steam, which you run over garments while they hang. Instead of pressing fibres flat like an iron, the steam causes them to swell and relax, releasing creases without the need for an ironing board.Continue reading...
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