Time to Ignore the Bearish Narrative? Here's 1 Cryptocurrency Which Gained Nearly 10% Last Week
This past week, LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) was among the leading cryptocurrencies in the digital assets space. Surging 9.8% over the past 7 days (as of 4:00 p.m. ET), LEO's weekly move appears to be tied more to the network's underlying fundamentals than purely speculative capital flows. That's good news for investors looking for utility-generating projects.Quietly surging to the 13th spot in the global crypto market capitalization rankings this week, LEO has seen spikes in exchange usage, fee revenue, and token buybacks. These catalysts could drive continued interest in this token, with traders and investors eager to get in front of this trade.Let's see what to make of LEO's price action and whether this run can continue. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
