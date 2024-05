Time to Pounce: 2 Historically Cheap Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought Right Now

For more than a century, Wall Street has been a wealth-building machine. Today, investors have thousands of publicly traded companies and exchange-traded funds to choose from when putting their money to work.But among the countless strategies that can be deployed to grow your nest egg on Wall Street, few have been more successful over the last half-century than buying and holding high-quality dividend stocks.In recent weeks, the analysts at Hartford Funds refreshed a multitude of data sets that were published in a report ("The Power of Dividends: Past, Present, and Future") released last year in collaboration with Ned Davis Research. In particular, the duo examined the average annual returns of dividend payers versus non-payers over the last half-century (1973-2023), as well as compared how volatile income stocks were relative to non-payers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel