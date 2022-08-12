|
12.08.2022 15:45:00
Time to Sell Beyond Meat Stock?
Investors were bracing for bad news ahead of Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) earnings update in early August. The plant-based meat specialist's sales growth has hit a wall thanks to the combination of inflation, pandemic-related shifts in demand and rising competition.Those weak demand trends didn't improve by much in the selling period that ran through early July. Beyond Meat is still generating significant losses, too. But the management team promised a new sense of urgency around its turnaround effort in late 2022 and beyond.Let's take a closer look at why the stock seems less appetizing today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!