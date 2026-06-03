Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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03.06.2026 15:22:00
Time to Sell These 3 Stocks, or Buy More?
Just because a stock goes up a strong amount is not enough reason for investors to sell it. This is a common error for retail investors. Rather, it is important to understand the move, but to also take a good fresh look at technicals and updated fundamentals to see if the stock is still reasonably priced or not.In today's video I will look at 3 very popular stocks to determine whether it is time to sell or buy more. One of the names we will look at includes Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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