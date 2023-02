Time to Sell This Speculative Artificial Intelligence Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Very few investors paid attention to the artificial intelligence (AI) platform C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in 2022, as there was little interest in a speculative unprofitable growth company with the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation. As a result, the stock sank 64% last year.Since the beginning of 2023, investors have become fascinated with the emerging capabilities of AI applications. It only took a short time before C3.ai captured investor attention; the stock is up 113% year to date. However, the company still has unimpressive fundamentals in a market where economic experts debate whether the economy will enter a recession.Should you invest in C3.ai and potentially get in early on a new exciting technology, or will it only become an ill-conceived fad investment? How will a slowing economy affect its business?Continue reading