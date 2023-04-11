|
11.04.2023 00:25:00
Time to Spring-Clean...Your Stock Portfolio
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss:Motley Fool senior analyst Bill Mann talks with Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, about China's effect on inflation in the U.S., and the winners and losers in a world of higher interest rates. To get your copy of our free report "Top Stocks For Rising Interest Rates," just go to fool.com/interest.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!