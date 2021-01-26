Timeless Stone Prepares to Open Second Location in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson and Jalisson Oliveira are preparing to open Timeless Stone's second location at 54 Research Drive in Stamford. The brothers, originally from Brazil, learned the ins and outs of stone fabrication upon their arrival to the United States and today, they specialize in quartz, marble and granite. They have proudly called Bloomfield home to their 11-employee operation for the past few years but after having experienced considerable success, they knew that it was time to expand.

Between the showroom and the warehouse, this new facility is approximately 5,500 square feet. Similar to its primary location, the Stamford site will provide clients and contractors with an opportunity to view materials, consider displays and work directly with Timeless Stone staff.

When asked about the decision to settle in Stamford, Jackson replied, "Our first location in Bloomfield allows us to serve a large portion of Central Connecticut and we felt that it was the right time to expand to other parts of the state. Stamford is a beautiful and innovative city that we are so happy to call our second home."

The expansion comes on the heels of a successful few years, despite the challenges that many faced in 2020. While the Oliveiras encountered their own hurdles being a family-owned business, the industry proved steady and jobs held strong. They feel that the company is in an optimal position to serve more customers within Connecticut. "We can now work with more clients in the southern part of the state as well as areas of New York," adds Jackson. "We have been working over the past six months getting the new space ready for clients and contractors. Honestly, we are grateful for the opportunity during these difficult times due to the pandemic. Stamford has been welcoming to us and we are so thankful for that and excited to work with new clients in the surrounding areas."

Construction continues at 54 Research Drive but they are confident that they'll be able to open their doors next month.

Timeless Stone CT was born from the expertise of two young and talented brothers. Combined with over 30 years' experience, Jason and Jackson, give their best from shopping for top quality materials to the end result, when the countertops are installed. Along with their team of 11 employees, from polishers to installers and office personnel, Timeless Stone CT is able to provide excellent craftsmanship, and attention to every detail in each job.

