Timely Book "EXPLORE" Becomes Best Seller

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author Erik Seversen releases book highlighting the power of human will and the rewards of human relationships with people different from ourselves. To make the book available to everyone, it is listed for $0.99 during book launch June 24-30, 2020.

In his first book, "Ordinary to Extraordinary" (Thin Leaf Press 2018), Mr. Seversen wrote about true adventures of traveling through Africa, living with a remote Indian tribe in the Amazon, and more. Mr. Seversen challenged our assumptions of Meaning. Highlighting exotic places and the meeting of remarkable people around the world, "Ordinary to Extraordinary" shows how all of us can choose to be Extraordinary.

Now, in his second book, "Explore: Extraordinary Adventures of Vulnerability and Strength," Mr. Seversen continues to take lessons from interactions with people very different from himself, but in "Explore" he now challenges our common cultural assumptions of Happiness and Success.

"Reading this book will not only transport you to the Amazon Jungle and the Alaskan Wilderness, but to the very center of your search to live life on your own terms," says Adam Carroll, Author of "The Build a Bigger Life Manifesto." "I'm inspired to be a better human and to experience all that life promises us (but doesn't guarantee)."

According to Mr. Seversen, it is more important than ever to embrace difference and strive to understand the unconscious patters of similarity rather than difference with other people. He hopes that "Explore" will get people to search outwardly and inwardly to discover how both happiness and success are within our own control and no one else's.

About the Author:

Erik Seversen holds a master's degree in anthropology and is a certified practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming. He has been to over 80 countries and all 50 states in the USA. Erik takes from years of teaching at the university level and years of real-life experience to motivate people to take action. Erik lives with his wife and two boys in Los Angeles, California.

ErikSeversen.com

Erik Seversen

Author

Erik Seversen

(310) 487-1047

Erik@ErikSeversen.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timely-book-explore-becomes-best-seller-301084200.html

SOURCE Erik Seversen