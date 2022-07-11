Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 08:00:06

Timing of Release of Interim Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Timing of Release of Interim Results

11-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11 July 2022

 

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Announces Timing of

Release of 2022 Interim Results and

Investor Conference Call

 

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES or the Company) today announces that it will be releasing its interim results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 at 7.00am BST (2.00am EST) on Thursday 11 August 2022.

 

An investor conference call and webcast will be hosted by IRES management at 9.00am BST (4.00 am EST) on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

 

The details for this call are outlined below:

 

Ireland (Local): +353 1 536 9584

UK Toll Free: 0800 640 6441

UK (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

Canada Toll Free: +1 833 2942 546

US Toll Free: +1 855 9796 654

Germany (Local): +49 32 22109 8334

Netherlands (Local): +31 85 888 7233

Other International: +44 203 936 2999

 

Participant access code  102154 

 

To listen to the investor conference call using the Live Webcast Facility, please register at https://www.investis-live.com/ires-reit/62c82dc559bc7414006b1c27/erge

 

We recommend you register for the Live Webcast Facility at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.  Should you have difficulties accessing the Live Webcast Facility please contact your IT team or use the teleconference facility (referred to above) to dial in via telephone. It will not be possible to use the Live Webcast Facility to ask questions.

 

The Companys Results Presentation will be available on the IRES website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/reports-and-presentations/year/2022

 

A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details.UK: 020 3936 3001 and International +44 203 936 3001. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 846417. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, 25 August 2022.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138

investors@iresreit.ie

 

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer  Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

 

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting      Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

ires@fticonsulting.com

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 69 units due for delivery in 2022 under a pre-purchase contract and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 173707
EQS News ID: 1394395

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

