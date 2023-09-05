Timken Acquires Des-Case For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - The Timken Co. (TKR) announced Tuesday it has acquired Nashville, Tennessee-based Des-Case Corp., a manufacturer of specialty filtration products for industrial lubricants. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Des-Case serves customers across a variety of industrial end markets. Its revenue for the calendar year 2023 is expected to be around $40 million.

The vast majority of Des-Case products are consumables with a highly repetitive buying cycle that are sold through many of the same distributors that carry Timken's bearings and other products.

Des-Case employs approximately 120 people and operates manufacturing facilities in Tennessee and the Netherlands.

Timken funded the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and its existing revolving credit facility.