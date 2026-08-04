Timken Aktie

Timken für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852676 / ISIN: US8873891043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.08.2026 13:27:46

Timken Earnings Fall In Q2; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Timken Co. (TKR), a manufacturer of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $28.9 million from $78.5 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.41 versus $1.12 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company increased to $128.4 million from $99.3 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.83 versus $1.42 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $247.2 million from $208.2 million in the prior year.

Operating income decreased to $84.8 million from $147.8 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.26 billion from $1.17 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 earnings per share to be $3.75 to $4.05 and raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $6.05 to $6.35 from the prior range.

The company also expects full-year 2026 revenue to increase approximately 5.5%, up from its prior outlook of 5% growth.

In pre-market trading, the Timken Co is 0.70% lesser at $140.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Timken CoShs

mehr Nachrichten