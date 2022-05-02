|
02.05.2022 13:12:50
Timken Maintains FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Timken Co. (TKR) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, but trimmed its annual revenue growth outlook to reflect the impact from suspending operations in Russia.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $4.85 to $5.25 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.40 per share, but now expects revenue growth of about 8 percent, up from the prior growth guidance of 10 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share on revenue growth of 9.30 percent to $4.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $118.2 million or $1.56 per share from $113.3 million or $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $1.61 per share, compared to $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 9.7 percent to $1.12 billion from $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year.
The Street was looking for earnings of $1.16 per share on revenues of $1.11 billion for the quarter.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Timken CoShs
|54,50
|-2,68%
