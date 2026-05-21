Thor Industries Aktie
WKN: 872478 / ISIN: US8851601018
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22.05.2026 00:39:59
Timucuan Asset Management Trims $5 Million From Thor Industries Position
An SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, shows Timucuan Asset Management sold 47,996 shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $4.89 million based on the average closing price from January through March. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $63.05 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.This sale left Thor Industries at 7.5% of the fund's reportable AUM at the end of the quarter.As of May 20, 2026, Thor Industries shares were trading at $74.76, down 9.7% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 34 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Thor Industries Inc.
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Thor Industries stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)