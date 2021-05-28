Tin Leg Launches Two New Policies with Optimal Coverage for Travelers of All Ages

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covid-19 has changed nearly everything about the travel industry. More than one year into the pandemic, younger travelers are showing more interest in travel insurance than ever before.

With this shift in who is buying travel insurance, Tin Leg Travel Insurance has launched two new travel insurance policies that provide optimal coverage for travelers in all demographics at an affordable price. The new policies - Basic and Platinum - provide comprehensive coverage for the most important traveler concerns. Both policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company.

"We know how important it is for travelers to find the right travel insurance policy. Our number one goal is helping every traveler find the best policy for their trip for the lowest possible price," says Tin Leg CEO, Jessica Burns. "We've added Basic and Platinum to our portfolio to expand the selection for our customers and to offer a wider range of coverage options."

Tin Leg was created in 2014 by the experts at leading travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth. With the addition of the Tin Leg Basic and Platinum policies, Tin Leg now offers travelers 9 comprehensive travel insurance options.

Tin Leg Basic Description

Tin Leg Basic was built to provide entry level, comprehensive coverage for the most common traveler concerns at a competitive premium.

This plan's conservative benefit limits are adequate for most travelers and keep the premium affordable, offering up to $10,000 in Trip Cancellation coverage and $25,000 in Emergency Medical coverage. In addition to this, coverage is also available for Pre-Existing Conditions.

Other benefits are also included within this policy, such as Baggage Delay, Travel Delay, and Accidental Death.

Tin Leg Platinum Description

Tin Leg Platinum is a mid-level, comprehensive policy with higher cancellation coverage and medical benefits than Tin Leg Basic.

This plan covers up to $20,000 in Trip Cancellation coverage, and includes high Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation benefits of $100,000 and $500,000, respectively. This plan is also suitable for those traveling with valuable belongings, boasting a Baggage Loss benefit limit of $500.

Tin Leg Platinum also includes other benefits, such as Baggage Loss, Travel Delay, and Accidental Death.

ABOUT TIN LEG

Tin Leg was founded in 2014 to fill a void in the market left by other travel insurance products. The company is committed to offering coverage that has proven to be most in-demand from travelers at the best possible value while providing exceptional service.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

