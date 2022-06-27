Tina Chan Reich, Leader in Credit and Risk Management for Small and Midsize Businesses, Joins Bill.com Board of Directors

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that Tina Chan Reich has joined the company’s board of directors.

"Tina brings extensive global financial services industry experience including expertise in credit, risk in lending, deposits, and payments,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. "Tina has a shared passion for serving SMBs, having spent much of her career leveraging analytics and data science to develop products that empower SMBs to flourish. I am looking forward to working with Tina as we enhance and extend the value of our platform for SMBs in the future.”

With over 20 years of experience as a global senior executive in credit and risk management with fintech and bank experience supporting SMBs, Ms. Reich currently serves as Head of Credit and Risk at Theorem, a financial technology and investment firm. Prior to Theorem, Ms. Reich was Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Global Financing, Payments and Digital Experiences for American Express. She led the risk organization in launching and scaling products such as installment loans, working capital, merchant financing, lines of credit, business checking accounts, debit cards, cross-border payments, AP automated solutions, corporate card underwriting, invoice payment financing and financing options such as whole loan sales and equity equivalent (EQ2) investment vehicles.

"I have always been passionate about SMBs from the very early days of my career when I had the chance to see the difference financial services products could make for these businesses and people who run them,” said Tina Chan Reich. "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve on the Bill.com board, a company I've admired for a long time because of their mission and unique position to help small and midsize businesses, creating thoughtful and scalable payment solutions that simplify lives, expedite processes, save money, and provide more control.”

Before her time at American Express, Ms. Reich was Chief Risk Officer and Chief Data Scientist at Credibly, helping it become a securitized fintech issuer with over $1B in funding. Prior to that, Ms. Reich was Group Head of Citibank's Commercial Banking Risk Strategy and Analytics Group, responsible for over $5B in lines of credit and installment loans, as well as overdraft and deposit products. Before Citibank, she was at American Express, responsible for the underwriting of consumer cards during the economic downturn of 2006-2009.

Ms. Reich currently serves as an advisor to Clara, the leading corporate credit card and spend management solution in Latin America, as well as LatAm’s fastest growing startup. In addition, she served on the Board of Citicorp Payment Services and several advisory boards including the Small Business Financial Exchange and Experian’s Financial Services Advisory Council. She was named one of Crain's 2019 Notable Women in Banking and Finance. She is passionate about financial inclusion, minority lending and helping promote the furthering of women in science and technology.

Ms. Reich holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.

