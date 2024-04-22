Tinder Launches New Feature Called 'Share My Date' For Enhanced Safety

(RTTNews) - Tinder owned by Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), has announced a new feature called 'Share My Date', enabling users to share their date plans directly with friends and family for enhanced safety. This functionality allows users to send date locations and profiles to loved ones, through the app with a link that expires after a limited time.

Users have the flexibility to choose who to share their dates with and can create an unlimited number of dates up to 30 days in advance. By sending a link containing the date, time, location, and match details, users can share plans made with an online match.

Tinder's CMO, Melissa Hobley, stated that sharing date information with friends and family is a common dating practice, and 'Share My Date' simplifies this process, allowing singles to focus on the exciting aspects of dating. Tinder notes that many users already share date details before meeting, making this feature a convenient addition to enhance user safety and organization.

The 'Share My Date' feature will be gradually rolled out globally, starting in the US and UK, followed by countries like Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, India, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Brazil, Singapore, Switzerland, Mexico, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.