Tinder Unveils Tinder Lite, Sharpening Focus on APAC Expansion

HONG KONG, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinder , the world's most popular app for meeting new people, today announced its official plans to release a Lite version of its app for emerging markets, starting in Southeast. Tinder Lite is part of its parent company Match Group's growth strategy in the region.

Tinder Lite will increase the app's performance and accessibility in emerging areas where data access is limited and mobile app use is more costly for users. Tinder Lite will drastically improve the download time - and includes the quintessential Tinder experience, with features the social app pioneered like the ability to "Like" or "Nope" profiles, match, and chat with new people who are mutually interested in connecting. Compared to the current app, Tinder Lite will also run faster, consume less battery on devices and reduce network usage by about 20 percent - which will lower data costs for users.

"As the world becomes more connected, it's essential that Tinder delivers on its fundamental value: giving users everywhere the opportunity to meet new people," said Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder, "Tinder Lite demonstrates our commitment to providing greater access to our expanding, global community and creating more moments for our users to connect with people they may have never met otherwise."

Tinder CEO Elie Seidman will be discussing the new app, its development and the social app's expansion plans to close out RISE Hong Kong with CNBC Asia Tech Correspondent Arjun Kharpal at 3:45pm on July 11th. Tinder Lite will roll out on the Google Play Store in Vietnam in the coming weeks. The company plans to expand the initial release in other parts of Southeast Asia and South America from there. Current and new users can pre-register for Tinder Lite by searching for it on the Google Play Store or visiting the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tinder.tinderlite .

More details about Tinder Lite can be found as below:

Tinder Lite will be available as a separate app for Android users via Google's Play Store.

Users will only need one Tinder account for both Tinder and Tinder Lite apps - and can choose which experience they prefer based on their network conditions.

Existing Tinder Plus/Gold subscribers will be able to access their premium upgrades using Tinder Lite. The company plans to update the app to include the ability to upgrade to subscriptions within Tinder Lite over time.

About Tinder

Tinder is the world's leading app for meeting new people. Available in 190 countries and 40+ languages, Tinder was the highest grossing non-gaming mobile app globally in H1 2019.

Media Contacts

Tinder Communications

press@gotinder.com

SOURCE Tinder