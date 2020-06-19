Tinoco Joins LightWork® Software a Perryman Company - Human Capital Management Solutions

DELAND, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LightWork® Software announces Donna Tinoco, APR has joined the team as head of its operations and business development. She brings to LightWork Software significant expertise in organizational development, branding, integrated marketing and public relations.

An award winning writer and strategist, she served as communication director as NASA's Johnson Space Center's Technology Transfer and Advanced Planning Offices, where she had the opportunity to work with leading technologists, inventors and scientists for innovation and business development initiatives. Since relocating to Florida, Tinoco has worked as a communications consultant and business development advisor to a number of Florida-based businesses including Space Coast start-ups, as well as a number of Florida destinations and attractions. She has assisted in raising capital, creating awareness and building business. She is an accredited in Public Relations (APR), and a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), and a former board member for the Florida Public Relations Society Volusia/Flagler Chapter. She also serves as an accreditation adjudicator for PRSA. Her career industry reach includes professional and legal services, manufacturing, medical and healthcare, higher education, real estate, finance, performing and fine arts, aerospace, technology and hospitality, travel and tourism.

"LightWork Software is an up and coming force in the human capital management (HCM) arena. LightWork Software's suite of people, performance and learning management modules, coupled with its time and attendance, recruitment and analytics solutions provides companies and their human resources professionals the ability to make a difference in the growth and trajectory of their business," said Tinoco.

LightWork Software is a Perryman Company, and was founded more than 20 years ago in DeLand, Florida. "LightWork is at the forefront of enabling companies to unlock their full potential through proper employee utilization and development, Tinoco said. We offer companies and their owners profitable solutions to improve their bottom line."

LightWork Software HCM full suite includes, People Management, Time, Performance Management, Recruiting and Onboarding, Learning Management and Alerts and Workflow.

LightWork Software, a Perryman Company, empowers organizations and individuals to deliver more and be more. Headquartered in DeLand, Florida and serving clients since 1993 in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, LightWork Software's focus is on people. Its human capital management (HCM) software solutions help companies grow and nurture employees. To learn more about LightWork Software visit: http://www.LightWorkSoftware.com.

