Tint World® continues Texas takeover with new Spring location

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced today the opening of its 12th Texas location and second under the ownership of local entrepreneur John Anhalt. The store will provide full-service auto styling for the Woodlands area.

"Prior to opening my first location in Webster, I was introduced to Tint World® as a customer looking for window tinting," Anhalt said. "I have always had a passion for cars and I wanted to be an independent business owner. I knew I lacked the retail and marketing expertise, and Tint World® provides a framework that makes it easy to succeed."

Tint World® of Spring will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services, including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"John worked hard to build a great customer base in Webster, and we see him doing more great things with his new location in Spring," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He has found a way to combine his passion for auto sports with his business background and remains an enthusiastic member of the Tint World® family."

The all-new Tint World® of Spring store is located at 24707 Oakhurst Drive, Spring, Texas. For more information, call 832-404-2212.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

