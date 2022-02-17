Tintri Continues Exponential Growth with 2H 2021 Earnings

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, announced 42% global revenue growth from 1H2021 to 2H2021, including a double-digit revenue increase from net new logos. This expansion is fuelled by Tintri's enhanced global executive sales team and continued VMstore™ innovation, driving the company's mission to deliver hands-off, cutting-edge and highly adaptive technology to help enterprises manage complex infrastructures.

"Tintri has had exponential growth in the second half of 2021, driven by the upswell in demand from our customers due to the popularity of containerized applications in virtualized environments," said Phil Trickovic, senior vice president of Revenue, Tintri. "The containerization movement is making serious headway into enterprise data processes and platforms, and Tintri is perfectly positioned to service these emerging markets. We've put together an outstanding global sales team to ensure that customers know our technology was architected for these types of workloads from day one."

Enhanced Global Executive Sales Team

Following the appointment of a new executive team in Q4 2021, Tintri's latest investment to operate under strong management comes with the newly structured global executive sales team. Comprised of Tintri veterans with invaluable experience, this team best understands the unique challenges of data-centric enterprise customers and the ways in which Tintri's technology can help overcome specialized pain points and evolve to continue to meet enterprise's changing needs.

The new global executive sales team is comprised of:

Zachary Bertamini , vice president of Sales, Americas, whose strategic vision has been a catalyst to fuel Tintri's growth in the Americas over the past year.

, vice president of Sales, Americas, whose strategic vision has been a catalyst to fuel Tintri's growth in the Americas over the past year. Josh Marlar , vice president of Global Business Development, who is responsible for building a multimillion-dollar net new pipeline quarter over quarter and brings over a decade of experience in IT business developments.

, vice president of Global Business Development, who is responsible for building a multimillion-dollar net new pipeline quarter over quarter and brings over a decade of experience in IT business developments. Mark Walsh , vice president of Sales, EMEA, who brings over 30 years of experience in the IT storage sector and re-joins Tintri from IBM.

, vice president of Sales, EMEA, who brings over 30 years of experience in the IT storage sector and re-joins Tintri from IBM. Norimasa Ono , general manager of Sales, Japan , who led start up efforts in the Japanese market and brings strong relationships with local resellers and enterprise customers, as well as the ability to open new markets for Tintri.

Continued VMstore Innovation

Tintri continues to innovate, constantly enhancing, updating and advancing capabilities for its customers. This dedication is underscored by VMstore's double-digit revenue growth YoY. The latest releases to VMstore, the world's most intelligent virtual data management system, include:

vSphere Tag Support – VMstore now recognizes and reports vCenter tags and can be used for filtering objects in the Tintri Global Center (TGC) user interface (UI). vSphere tags can also be used in service groups to ensure protection policies, snapshots, replication. vSphere tags also carry across the Tintri ecosystem and are available for use with Tintri Analytics.

VMstore now recognizes and reports vCenter tags and can be used for filtering objects in the Tintri Global Center (TGC) user interface (UI). vSphere tags can also be used in service groups to ensure protection policies, snapshots, replication. vSphere tags also carry across the Tintri ecosystem and are available for use with Tintri Analytics. Additional Hardware and Software Validation – 2TB, 4TB or 8TB drives are configurable with all VMstore T7000 systems, allowing customers to tailor the configuration to meet specific business needs. The T7000 systems are also now certified for DAC connections, joining MPO-12 configurations. In addition, VMstore is CitrixReady certified with Hypervisor 8.2.

2TB, 4TB or 8TB drives are configurable with all VMstore T7000 systems, allowing customers to tailor the configuration to meet specific business needs. The T7000 systems are also now certified for DAC connections, joining MPO-12 configurations. In addition, VMstore is CitrixReady certified with Hypervisor 8.2. Improved Visibility with UI Enhancements – System admins now can configure and filter alerts with notifications and additional parameters, including Engine ID, which can be configured with Single Network Management Protocol (SNMP). A new "Task Manager" in the UI allows customers to track long running activities and monitor status, as well as reporting on advanced battery backup health to provide fortified data protection in the event of a T7000 series system power loss.

System admins now can configure and filter alerts with notifications and additional parameters, including Engine ID, which can be configured with Single Network Management Protocol (SNMP). A new "Task Manager" in the UI allows customers to track long running activities and monitor status, as well as reporting on advanced battery backup health to provide fortified data protection in the event of a T7000 series system power loss. NFS 4.1 Beta – VMstore T7000 models now support NFS v4.1 for VMware vSphere, which will be made generally available later this year.

Supporting Resources

Tintri OS 5.3.0.1 and Tintri Global Center 5.3.0.1 blog post

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN) delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

