Tinuiti Wins Two 2022 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

Tinuiti Takes Home Microsoft Advertising Channel Partner of the Year and Microsoft Advertising Client Partnership of the Year

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm in the U.S., today announced it has won two Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards — the Growth Media Division has won the Microsoft Advertising Channel Partner of the Year, and the Search/Shoppable Media division has won the Microsoft Advertising Client Partnership of the Year.

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards recognize Elite and Select Partners for the incredible work completed in 2022 across various categories. Tinuiti's Growth Media Division and Search/Shoppable Division stood apart from a competitive pool of nominations— serving as further testament to Tinuiti's decades-plus partnership with Microsoft Advertising.

Josh Brisco, Group VP Acquisition Media at Tinuiti, said: "Tinuiti's partnership with Microsoft is a truly collaborative exchange that has not only led to great successes on behalf of our clients, but helped us to solve many of their complex business issues. We're incredibly thankful for this dual recognition and for our long standing relationship with Microsoft, a true partner and one that has been with us every step of the way as we grew to become the largest independent performance marketing agency."

Nick Berliner, Director of Agency Development at Microsoft, said: "Tinuiti represents all of the qualities that make for a truly synergistic and fruitful agency partnership. Their enthusiasm, collaboration, and open-mindedness is what allows us to uncover advanced solutions, leverage new opportunities, and ultimately continue to grow clients' business and success. Both of these Tinuiti teams are highly deserving of this year's Advertising Partner Awards and I applaud their hard work and everything they have achieved."

As Microsoft's Advertising Channel Partner of the Year, Tinuiti's Growth Media Division demonstrated incredible ingenuity and skillfulness in the face of multiple challenges throughout 2022. Despite the uncertainties, including brands cutting budgets in response to the lowest consumer sentiment in years, ambitious initiatives saw great success. In partnership with the Microsoft Ads team, the Growth Media Division's initiatives saw 93% and 79% growth in MSAN investment, YoY in Q1 and Q2 respectively, and an annual growth of 30% YoY.

Tinuiti's Search/Shoppable Media Division garnered the Microsoft Advertising Client Partnership of the Year Award for the incredible work done on behalf of the SPARC Group. Leveraging Microsoft Advertising's full suite of products resulted in a rippling positive impact across SPARC Group's portfolio, including Brooks Brothers, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Nautica, and Lucky Brand.

These two accolades add to Tinuiti's list of Microsoft Partner Awards. Last year, Tinuiti took home Microsoft's two biggest awards: Global Agency of The Year and Agency Partner of the Year (Americas) — marking the first time any independent agency has ever done so.

Adding to Tinuiti's 2023 momentum, today's announcement follows a series of milestone moments achieved earlier this year.

2023 Momentum

Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC



Tinuiti supports Paid Media, Lifecycle Marketing, Creative Services, SEO, CRO, Retail Operations, Marketplaces, and Analytics across the five brands

Ampush Acquisition

Tinuiti acquired leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provides end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.



The acquisition, Tinuiti's third since 2021, unlocked a new level of social capabilities for clients

e.l.f. Beauty & Tinuiti Go To The Super Bowl

Tinuiti and client partner e.l.f. Beauty — the #1 Gen-Z favorite makeup brand— partnered to release e.lf.'s first-ever television commercial at Super Bowl LVII



Tinuiti led the media strategy and planning for the 30-second spot, which featured White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge and e.l.f.'s TikTok mega-viral Power Grip Primer, the #1 Best-Selling Face Primer in the U.S. market

2022 marked a year of healthy growth for Tinuiti – from new client wins to first-ever strategic partnerships, to top industry awards. Growth highlights included becoming PacSun's Paid Media Agency of Record and Digital Agency of Record for The Honest Company. Tinuiti clients also saw record-breaking business growth: Poppi took the #1 spot in the soda category on Amazon and e.l.f. Cosmetics was named the #1 makeup brand for Gen Z. Tinuiti also secured two first-ever agency partnerships with Snap Inc. and Reddit, and was included in Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces list for the fifth time.

