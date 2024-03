Tiny US Online Betting Firm Rush Street Interactive Contacts DraftKings As It Seeks Strategic Options

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI), the Chicago-based online betting firm, is considering strategic options that could potentially lead to a sale.The exploration includes contacting potential buyers such as DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).Responding to inquiries about the situation, DraftKings stated that they engage with various entities on different topics as part of their standard operations but refrained from delving into specifics concerning ongoing discussions. Rush Street, backed by billionaire Neil Bluhm, operates under brands ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel