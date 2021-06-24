Tipco Inc. Introduces 3D CAD Model Library to Improve Accessibility, Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI and BRAMPTON, ON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipco Inc., a manufacturing company specializing in precision tooling components, has partnered with CADENAS PARTsolutions to release an on-demand, 3D CAD model library with product configuration features.

We are constantly looking at ways to add and create value.

Tipco manufactures standard and custom precision tooling components, including catalog and custom punches and die buttons. Tipco's new configuration tool enables the company's diverse customer base to download products 24/7 from anywhere in the world. Tipco's customizable, 3D previews give customers the opportunity to educate themselves on the company's standard products before engaging with the company's customer service team.

With the tool Tipco will educate and inform stakeholders, including prospective and current customers. "We are constantly looking at ways to add and create value. This includes educating and informing stakeholders about the industry and our products," says Christopher Gilbert, President of Tipco Inc. "We'd like to be known as a valued resource where prospective and current customers can come to us for help and assistance. For example, Tipco's online configurator can be a valuable resource for 3D product visualization, CAD model data, PDF datasheets, and more."

Tipco's on-demand, 3D CAD model library is also a valuable internal resource. The tool allows Tipco team members to quickly access product information from almost anywhere, which helps engage customers, facilitate new conversations, and even streamline the purchasing process.

Gilbert adds, "When a customer builds and downloads a model, they can easily send us the project for review. The model can start the conversation and help us understand how the tooling will be used."

Gilbert continues, "The simplicity of this tool is a game-changer for our stakeholders. The configurator makes it easy to visualize our products, adjust parameters to fit design specifications, and quickly download models in a wide range of formats."

About Tipco Inc.

Since 1959, Tipco has provided companies with high-quality and innovative precision tooling products. Tipco started with one manufacturing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tipco currently has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Tipco manufactures precision tooling products for a diverse range of industries, including the automotive, consumer goods, and medical sectors. Tipco's customer service commitment includes manufacturing best-in-class standard and custom punches, die buttons, and other precision tooling components used in a wide range of applications. For more information about Tipco, please visit www.tipcopunch.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

