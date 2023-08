Tips for going to the theatre on the cheap | Letters

Jude McGowan on being a lifelong theatregoer on a modest budget. Plus letters from Rory Murphy and Ian WellsRe your article on theatre prices (Price of West End theatre tickets can be ludicrous, says David Tennant, 9 August), I have been a theatregoer all my life despite being of very modest means. When young, it was a queuing stool outside to buy a seat in the “gods”. My husband was a stagehand at the Royal Opera House in London, so occasionally there were free seats. Now, aged 83, with considerable hearing loss, I have to sit near the stage. But help is at hand because most theatres will give you “access” tickets at a very reduced price.The National Theatre has brilliant equipment for all sorts of disabilities. Theatre for me has been a joy and an education, which should be available for all. Surely, touts who offer tickets at an inflated price could be stopped. Also, the government should recognise the invaluable power of the theatre to enrich our lives and boost the economy.Jude McGowanLondon Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel