Tips from EP Henry: Choosing the perfect paver for your home

WOODBURY, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When designing an outdoor living space, homeowners can often feel overwhelmed by today's choices in pavers with their varied textures, colors, sizes and shapes. According to the experts at EP Henry, the key to a successful end result depends on:



Determining which pavers work best for the particular space and homeowner's taste

Getting ideas from photos and seeing samples in person to narrow it down

Choosing an experienced Hardscaping contractor committed to high-quality work

Homeowners should first consider how the space they're creating will be used and who will use it. Be it a patio, pool deck, driveway or walkway, each project type may help define which paver types make the most sense.

For example, paving stones approved for vehicular traffic should be used on driveways. For pool areas, it can be helpful to walk barefoot on sample pavers to get a better feel of what to expect. Smaller pavers usually suit small installations such as walkways, whereas larger pavers tend to work better for larger spaces. More sizable areas can even be broken up into separate "rooms" that feature different paver styles, patterns and colors.

Many projects can benefit from ColorTechTM pavers, which feature a factory-applied inline sealer and are available in a wide variety of styles, shapes and colors. This unique treatment results in enhanced color, protection from staining, reduced fading from the sun's rays and improved protection from acid rain.

To get started looking at their many paver options, homeowners can research online through manufacturers' catalogs and review contractors' portfolios.

"We typically ask clients to look at paver options and tell us what catches their eye, and then we narrow it down based on their preferences and what we recommend," says Mark Todd, owner of Todd Quality Landscape Services, LLC.

He suggests that homeowners share photos they've collected of finished projects they like to give prospective contractors a better sense of their personal style. Trendwise, he adds that he's seeing more clients these days go for modern paver styles with straight lines in gray or charcoal mixed tones rather than the more traditional rustic, curved style in browns and tans.

Todd also recommends that homeowners ask prospective contractors for photos of projects that are at least five years old so they can gauge how the work stands up to the test of time. Newer work usually looks good, but older work can reveal lower-quality installations that result in settling, weed growth, edge restraint pulling up and other problems.

If hiring a high-quality contractor for the entire design strains the budget, completing the project in phases can be an affordable alternative.

"The beauty of pavers compared to other options is that you can often add on down the road with minimal disturbance, so it's not the end of the world if you can only afford to do the patio now and wait on other parts," says Todd, who is certified by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute and the National Concrete Masonry Association. "With a properly executed plan, things can be easily added on in the future without it being obvious that the project was done in stages."

