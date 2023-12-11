|
11.12.2023 16:43:00
Tips to Keep Kids and Families Healthy This Holiday Season
As respiratory viruses rise, American Lung Association offers advice
CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather is cooling off, holiday lights are going up and unfortunately, respiratory viruses like influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are increasing. As families gather for the holidays, the American Lung Association provides tips to keep kids and families healthy this winter.
"During this season of festive events, it is important to remember that certain people are at a higher risk of severe illness from respiratory illnesses like young kids, older adults and people living with chronic lung disease. That is why it is important for everyone to be up to date on their vaccinations, including a seasonal flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine," said Albert Rizzo, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association. "In addition to flu, RSV and COVID-19, we are seeing some localized increases in cases of atypical pneumonia, also known as walking pneumonia, in kids. Unlike flu, RSV and COVID-19, there isn't a vaccine for walking pneumonia, so it is critical for parents to keep their child home if they are sick."
Here are five tips to help keep your family healthy this holiday season:
With RSV, the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses spreading nationwide, take steps to protect yourself and those you love to make this a happy and healthy holiday season for all. For more information, visit Lung.org/Viruses.
About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.
