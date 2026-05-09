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WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
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09.05.2026 17:45:00
Tired of Being Burned by Crypto? Chainlink Actually Powers Real‑World Finance.
In the years that I've been investing in cryptocurrency, I've been burned more times than I care to remember. For example, I bought Polkadot in 2021, when it looked like it might one day compete with Ethereum. Since then, it has fallen by more than 95% and is unlikely to ever regain its mojo.Image source: Getty Images.That is par for the course with crypto investing. It is a relatively new and speculative asset class, and even projects with seemingly solid prospects can go south. People take the risk because cryptocurrencies can also generate outsized returns. Looking to the coming five to 10 years, that potential is what makes Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which is already being used in mainstream finance, worth a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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