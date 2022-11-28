|
28.11.2022 15:30:00
Tired of Disney's Executive Turnover? Buy This Sleeping Giant Entertainment Stock Instead
Startling news hit the media industry on Nov. 20 when Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced that Bob Iger would be returning as the company's CEO, effective immediately. Iger ran Disney for 15 years but announced his retirement in early 2020, with Bob Chapek taking over in his stead.Now, Iger is replacing his own successor under a two-year contract with the goal of finding another successor CEO at the end of his term. Shares of Disney stock popped on the news, but many investors are concerned about the executive culture at Disney as the company tries to navigate its internet transition and the slow demise of movie theaters.I think these investor concerns are warranted. If you are nervous about Disney's revolving door in the executive suite, it may be time to look at entertainment competitor Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) for your portfolio instead.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
