Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 22:05:16

Tired of what you see in your Facebook feed? Facebook says it's going to hand you more control

For years Facebook's powerful algorithms spoon-fed the content we saw in our feeds. Now it says it's putting a little more power in our hands.     
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "USA Today"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

06.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
06.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.04.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.03.23 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
14.03.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 197,64 1,81% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen