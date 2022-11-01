'TIS THE SEASON! UNWRAP NUTTZO'S NEW GINGERBREAD SEVEN NUT AND SEED BUTTER THIS HOLIDAY

Original Multi Nut & Seed Brand Debuts Limited Edition Flavor That Will "Transport You To Grandma's" Cookie Jar

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuttZo, the beloved mixed nut and seed butter brand, has launched their limited edition NuttZoGingerbread Seven Nut and Seed Butter to ring in the most wonderful time of the year! The newest flavor is a seasonal twist on NuttZo's popular Power Fuel Crunchy Seven Nut and Seed Butter, combined with a punchy blend of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, plus a touch of coconut sugar for added sweetness. NuttZoGingerbread Seven Nut and Seed Butter can be purchased online at Amazon and NuttZo.com, and will be available at Whole Foods beginning Nov. 15.

NuttZo's Limited Edition GingerbreadSeven Nut and Seed Butter is gluten free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan, and contains no palm oil. Each jar provides a great source of protein and nutrients, complete with the rich taste of cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, and pumpkin seeds. Gingerbread Seven Nut and Seed Butter can be used in festive baking recipes, delicious and unique winter smoothies, or can be enjoyed by the spoonful– but be careful, you may go through the whole jar! The new NuttZo SKU comes wrapped in a bow just in time for the holidays and is the perfect gift for health-conscious foodies and gingerbread lovers alike. NuttZo's Limited Edition GingerbreadSeven Nut and Seed Butter is the brand's second seasonal flavor, following on the heels of NuttZo's limited edition Pumpkin Spice Seven Nut and Seed Butter.

"I love being in the kitchen – the same kitchen where I first made NuttZo almost 15 years ago - creating new ways for our loyal fans to enjoy NuttZo," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, founder and CEO of NuttZo. "We wanted to ensure that we captured the essence of one of the most iconic holiday flavors – Gingerbread - and discovered the gingery, spicy profile really complements our unique creamy yet crunchy Power Fuel blend."

Like all NuttZo products, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister nonprofit benefitting underprivileged children worldwide. NuttZo's GingerbreadSeven Nut and Seed Butter will be available for purchase at Whole Foods, and online at Amazon and NuttZo.com for a MSRP of $15.99. For more information on NuttZo, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite spread to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

