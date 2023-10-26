|
'Tis the Season for Comfort Food, with a Creole Twist
OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --As the leaves change, cool breezes chill the air and the pumpkin spice brews, it's time for families to gather around the dinner tables for their favorite warm soups and stews. This hearty and tasty meal from Tony Chachere's is the perfect combination of your favorite soup and the robust flavors of lasagna – the delicious solution for those cool fall nights.
LASAGNA SOUP
By: @eatforcheap
INGREDIENTS
For the Soup:
1-2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
½ Yellow Onion, Diced (About a Cup)
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
6-8 Cloves Garlic, Minced
½ Pound Italian Sausage, Hot or Mild
½ Pound Lean Ground Beef
2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
1 Teaspoon Dried Basil
1 Teaspoon Dried Parsley
1 Teaspoon Dried Oregano
1 Teaspoon Italian Seasoning
½ Teaspoon Red Pepper, or to Taste
24 Ounces Marinara
½ Cup Heavy Cream
4-6 Cups Chicken Stock, Depending How Soupy You Want it
½ Pound Lasagna Noodles, Broken into Pieces
Handful of Fresh Basil
For the Ricotta Mixture:
½ Cup Parmesan
1 Cup Ricotta
1 Cup Mozzarella
¼ Cup Fresh Parsley
½ Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
PREPARATION
Prep Time:
10 Minutes
Cook Time:
30 Minutes
Serves:
4-6
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
