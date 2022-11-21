'Tis the Season for Winning at Chuck E. Cheese Winter Winner-Land With In-App Exclusives, Freebies and Festive Entertainment All Holiday Season

Unlock a Flurry of Savings for Seven Whole Weeks During Latest Season of Fun

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, launched its annual Winter Winner-Land celebration today, transforming locations across the country into a magical winter destination from now through January 8. As the latest installment of its 4 Seasons of Fun, Chuck E. Cheese Winter Winner-Land is bringing instant deals and holiday fun to families nationwide, with exclusive offers in the Chuck E. Cheese App, weekly prize drawings, a new seasonal menu and endless entertainment to enjoy in store and at home.

"This season is all about spending quality time with friends and family, which is why we are making our experience even more fun and memorable," said Kristen Didier, Sr. Director Brand of CEC Entertainment, LLC. "Families can come enjoy a wonderland that is filled with special savings, earn free candy and E-tickets, and be entered to win cool prizes like a custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro arcade game for the home!"

From frosty treats to in-app exclusives, Chuck E. Cheese Winter Winner-Land is sure to ignite the holiday cheer.

Win Big with the Chuck E. Cheese Mobile App

The Chuck E. Cheese App is a must-have this season. Unlock new offers each week, holiday freebies, the chance to win weekly prizes – and so much more! The App is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Rewards members are automatically entered for a chance to win more than in prizes. Weekly drawings will award prizes including FREE birthday parties, VISA® gift cards and a grand prize, custom Chuck E. Cheese ICEBall Pro arcade game. Winning Weekdays: Participating Chuck E. Cheese locations will offer All You Can Play Games for only $17.99 per hour with offer code "Winter22" in the App. This limited time offer code can be entered under the Offers Menu in the Chuck E. Cheese App and is available to use Monday through Friday from November 28 through December 16 . Card activation not included.

Free Treats and Peppermint Dreams

Chuck E. Cheese is bringing back a limited-time Winter Menu and offering free treats for every kid as part of Winter Winner-Land. The full lineup of seasonal sweets includes:

Winter-fy your Dippin' Dots with new seasonal toppings! Enjoy Peppermint Twist or Candy Crunch toppings for just 50¢ more each. Starts at in participating locations; prices may vary and while supplies last. Winter Fun Pack : Take the fun home with the Winter Fun Pack that includes two large, one-topping pizzas, a Warm Winter Cookie, a goody bag, an activity sheet and 250 E-Tickets to use on your next visit. Starts at $34.99 ; prices may vary. Available for carryout and delivery only at participating locations. While supplies last.

Give the Gift of Chuck E. Cheese

Give the gift of play this holiday season with Chuck E. Cheese gift cards, available in-store and online. This season, Chuck E. Cheese has various gift card offers:

Buy a gift card online and receive a bonus card. The bonus card is redeemable from . Offer available only in the U.S. Black Friday Offer (Online Only): Buy a $50 gift card online between November 25 and November 28, 2022 and receive a $15 gift card. The bonus card is redeemable from January 1 through February 28, 2023 . Offer available only in the U.S.

Plus, there's something for everyone in the family in the Chuck E. Cheese online store, including limited-edition holiday apparel, a new holiday ornament, plush toys every kid will love, and so much more. Adult sizes are also available for those who are still a kid at heart.

Jingle All the Way Home

Snap some holiday photos during the Chuck E. LIVE show! Meet Chuck E. on the interactive dance floor for the seasonal Yuletide Slide dance. Plus, bring the good times home with three entertainment specials available on our YouTube Kids channel.

On Christmas Eve, Chuck E. Cheese will be helping kids across the country fall asleep with the classic bedtime story, "'Twas The Night Before Christmas," at 5PM CST. Then, on Christmas morning at 6AM CST, Chuck E. will set the holiday mood with his original holiday tunes that are the perfect backdrop for opening presents.

Families can also ring in the new year with Chuck E. and his friends as they countdown to 2023 and sing their song, "Auld Lang Syne," on December 31 at 5PM CST.

Host the Holiday Fun

As the Birthday Capital of the Universe™, Chuck E. Cheese knows how to throw a great party! During Winter Winner-Land Chuck E. Cheese will offer new holiday party packages that include All You Can Play games, pizza, drinks and other fun surprises, starting at just $12.99 per child. It's the perfect way to celebrate with group organizations, non-profits, schools, sport teams and more. Book online or call 1-888-CEC-4Fun today.

A Season of Giving

In the spirit of the holiday season, Chuck E. Cheese will also grant deserving schools and organizations that serve kids and families free pizza parties. Select schools and non-profit organizations across New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, Virginia and Maryland will receive holiday pizza parties at their local Chuck E. Cheese for a joyful moment of fun and happiness.

Stress-Free Safety and Sanitation

CEC Entertainment, LLC is committed to the safety and well-being of its guests and team members year-round. For safe and clean fun, Chuck E. Cheese fun centers continue to offer:

Kid Check ® System : The Chuck E. Cheese Kid Check® system gives kids the freedom to run and play, worry-free. Parents and children each receive an invisible, matching stamp upon entry that is double-checked before leaving the entertainment center. This ensures that everybody who comes together leaves together!





The Chuck E. Cheese Kid Check® system gives kids the freedom to run and play, worry-free. Parents and children each receive an invisible, matching stamp upon entry that is double-checked before leaving the entertainment center. This ensures that everybody who comes together leaves together! Clean Fun : Chuck E. Cheese continues to provide high standards of cleanliness in our locations. Our guests can rest assured they can have safe and clean fun thanks to our cleaning and disinfecting products, solutions, and protocols informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines.

4 Seasons of Fun

Chuck E. Cheese Winter Winner-Land is the latest installment of the brand's 4 Seasons of Fun, a series of immersive events designed to engage families during key moments throughout the year. Additional Seasons of Fun include Chuck E. Cheese Spring-tastic Celebration, Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun and Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular.

For more information visit our Winter Winner-land page or to find your nearest fun center, visit our location finder.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

