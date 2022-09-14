Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.09.2022 13:30:00

'Tis the Season to Inspire -- The Christmas Star Ornament

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to be inspired. Former First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the launch of The Christmas Star, a limited edition, handcrafted Christmas ornament, which will be available exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com. Collectors of The Christmas Star will also receive a special 3D animated NFT.

The Christmas Star, a limited edition, handcrafted Christmas ornament, which will be available exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com

Mrs. Trump's Christmas vision comes to life early this year with a limited edition Christmas ornament and corresponding animated NFT. Mrs. Trump stated, "My creative inspiration for the upcoming holiday season is hope, and naturally, the Star embodies this spirit. My hope is for families across the world to use The Christmas Star ornament to inspire their loved ones with positive purpose, aspirations, and values as we enter the new year. This holiday season, remember to aim high to reach your full potential."         

The Christmas Star will be available this season only. Each brass ornament is handcrafted in the United States and will proudly include an engraving of Mrs. Trump's signature.  

The Christmas Star will be available for pre-order during a two-week period beginning on September 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) and ending on October 2, 2022. All ornaments purchased on or before October 2 will be delivered before Christmas. 

The Christmas Star will be $45 and available exclusively at MelaniaTrump.com.

For Press Inquiries:
mtpress@45office.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tis-the-season-to-inspire--the-christmas-star-ornament-301624022.html

SOURCE The Office of Melania Trump

