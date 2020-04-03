Titan Factory Direct Partners with Industry Lenders to Offer 90 Days No Pay Program

SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Factory Direct continues to serve our community as an essential business. All of our locations are open and dedicated to serving our community at a time where affordable housing is more available than ever, and when it is needed most.

Even as we are presented with new unique challenges during a pandemic, an opportunity has developed in the form of affordable housing for thousands of families. Recently, the Federal Reserve dropped interest rates to near 0% creating some of the lowest interest rates we have ever seen. Now, a growing number of families are not only able to purchase a new home; they are able to purchase more home then they would have qualified for in the past.

To further help our community, Titan has partnered with the top industry lenders for a 90 Day No Pay program. The 90 Day No Pay program will allow families to lessen the burden of moving and stacking utilities and allow them to add more to their savings. The new lending program will defer the first home payment up to 90 days after the home is delivered. In addition, our exclusive Champion Homes factory is extending a factory direct rebate up to $1,500 on all new manufactured and modular homes. Customers can use this additional savings towards selected options and upgrades, land improvements, or apply it to the first 2 monthly payments.

We understand that purchasing a home is one of the biggest decisions a person faces, and our goal is to support or customers and our community by providing a safe and sanitary environment, knowledgeable housing professionals, and full turnkey service throughout the home buying process. Each of our Titan design centers are enforcing CDC standards with strong health and sanitation standards being followed daily.

Titan Factory Direct also has a fully digital home buying process. You can research homes, browse our full inventory, virtually tour models, and purchase a new manufactured home right from the comfort of your couch. We have industry expert housing specialists standing by to help answer questions and assist in the purchase process. Virtual meetings, live tours, and easy digital financing tools are only a few of the social distancing approaches Titan Factory Direct has taken to assist new home buyers. Contact Titan Factory Direct today to make your move into home ownership.

About Titan Factory Direct

A factory direct retailer of Champion Homes, Titan Factory Direct is a full service manufactured and modular homes company. Titan will help with home site selection and assists in all phases of purchasing and building, from start to finish. Their wide selection allows buyers to search for new and used manufactured, modular and mobile homes for sale as well as repossessions, land-home packages, commercial and oil field housing for the best price available. For more information, visit http://www.titanfactorydirect.com.

