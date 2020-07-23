|
Titan International, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results On August 6
QUINCY, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, to be followed by a teleconference and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx). Listeners should access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.
A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.
In order to participate in the teleconference, which includes live audio for the Q&A portion, participants will need to register for this teleconference in advance using this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9642949. After registering, the dial in details and unique conference codes needed for entry to the call will be available immediately via web browser and a confirmation email will be sent which includes this information. Registration is now open for the live call. To ensure you are connected timely, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-6-301098402.html
SOURCE Titan International, Inc.
