Titan Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0M8F2 / ISIN: US88830R1014
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24.11.2026 19:42:19
Titan Machinery Q3 Earnings Nearly Flat YoY On Lower Revenue; Backs FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), an agricultural and construction equipment store network, on Tuesday reported third quarter earnings nearly flat year over year, while revenues dropped. The company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the fiscal 2027.
Net income was $1.244 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $1.198 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.
Gross profit margin was 19.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to 17.2% in the third quarter last year. The year-over-year improvement in gross profit margin primarily reflects stronger equipment margins given continued reductions in aged inventory, alongside a higher mix of parts and service revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA was $15.409 million, compared to $17.185 million in the third quarter last year.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2027, revenue was $545.7 million compared to $644.5 million in the third quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $361.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $459.9 million in the third quarter last year.
Looking ahead for the fiscal 2027, Titan Machinery reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA estimates of $17.0 - $29.0 million, adjusted net loss of $28.0 - $40.0 million and adjusted loss per share of $1.25 - $1.75.
TITN shares were trading at $20.80, up 0.22 percent, on the Nasdaq.
For more earnings news, earnings calendars, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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Nachrichten zu Titan Machinery Inc
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23.11.26
|Ausblick: Titan Machinery legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.08.26
|Ausblick: Titan Machinery gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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08.06.26
|Ausblick: Titan Machinery stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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25.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Titan Machinery informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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