Titan Pharma Says FDA Clears IND Application For Nalmefene Implant

(RTTNews) - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 study of its six-month or longer subdermal formulation of nalmefene, an opioid antagonist, intended for the prevention of relapse following opioid detoxification in adults with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).