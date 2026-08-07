08.08.2026 01:03:37

Titan Q1 Profit Jumps 63%, Revenue Climbs 40%

(RTTNews) - Titan Company Ltd. (500114, TITAN) reported a 63% increase in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by robust jewellery demand, continued premiumization in watches and eyewear, and strong international growth.

Profit after tax rose to 17.77 billion rupees, or 20.03 rupees per share, from 10.91 billion rupees, or 12.30 rupees per share, a year earlier. Consolidated total income increased 40% to 207.53 billion rupees from 147.78 billion rupees. Profit before tax climbed 64% to 24.29 billion rupees, although the company said adjusted profit before tax, excluding gains from higher customs duty on gold, increased 37% year-over-year.

Jewellery revenue, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, advanced 43% to 182.53 billion rupees, supported by strong festive demand and resilient consumer spending. Watches revenue grew 21% to 15.43 billion rupees, while the EyeCare business also increased 21% to 2.89 billion rupees. International jewellery revenue more than doubled, rising 136%, aided by strong traction in North America and the inclusion of the Damas business.

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