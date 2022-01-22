|
22.01.2022 21:53:28
Titans sit linebacker Rashaan Evans, Bengals sit WR Morgan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have scratched linebacker Rashaan Evans for their AFC divisional game after he started 11 of 12 games this season.Evans was not on the injury report all week. The Titans also scratched defensive lineman Teair Tart, while Cincinnati wide receiver Stanley Morgan sat. They were the only players questionable for this game. Tart has been dealing with an injured ankle that limited him all week after keeping him out of the Titans’ regular-season finale in Houston. Morgan was limited all week by a hamstring. He did not play in the Bengals’ wild-card win over the Raiders, though he played 17 games during the regular season and got a start in Cincinnati’s regular-season finale against Cleveland. Other Titans who are out include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebacker Derick Roberson, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison. Cincinnati scratched cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, defensive end Wyatt Ray, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Fred Johnson. ___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL 這篇文章 Titans sit linebacker Rashaan Evans, Bengals sit WR Morgan 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
