TITLE Boxing Club Re-Enters the Ring to Fight Mental Health Stigmas

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the nation's leading boxing fitness company, is continuing their fight against mental health stigmas during May's Mental Health Awareness Month with a "Knockout Stigma" initiative. On Saturday, May 21, 2022, clubs nationwide will host Knockout Stigma classes in-person and digitally on TITLE Boxing Club On Demand.

For every Knockout Stigma class participant who joins in-club or takes a class on their digital platform, as well as at its sister brand BoxUnion's three studios in Los Angeles, TITLE Boxing Club will donate funds to Bring Change to Mind. Founded by actress and activist Glenn Close, the non-profit is dedicated to raising awareness, understanding, and empathy through campaigns and youth programs that encourage conversations about mental health.

Additionally, TITLE Boxing Club will lead other efforts throughout the month to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and create open dialogue around mental illness. Classes will be led by trainers, many of whom have volunteered to share their personal struggles with a variety of mental illnesses including anxiety, depression, PTSD, trauma and more. The Knockout Stigma classes on May 21 are open to all members as well as non-members who can purchase a single class.

TITLE Boxing Club has a history of supporting mental health and creating awareness of the mental and emotional benefits boxing fitness offers – including stress relief, increased focus and supporting brain health.

"One unique aspect of our clubs is we encourage members to bring their baggage to class and take it out on the bag – it's transformative," shared Felicia Alexander, Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club and co-founder of BoxUnion Holdings. "Members and franchise partners alike consistently share the positive effects working out in our clubs has had on their mental health and lives overall."

Alexander knows first-hand the impact mental illness can have, as she experienced it for years as a young adult. In 2019, she took action and publicly shared her battle with depression on social media.

"With each month that passes, I hear from more and more parents about how their children are struggling with anxiety and depression," added Alexander. "One of the reasons we love partnering with Bring Change to Mind is because we get to help build awareness and create dialogue among students. Over the years, we have built a community within our clubs where all members are welcomed and accepted just as they are."

About TITLE Boxing Club

TITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 140 locations and 30,000+ members. TITLE Boxing Club increases fitness while decreasing stress, and also allows consumers to workout anytime, anywhere through their digital subscription service TITLE Boxing Club On Demand. In January 2021, TITLE Boxing Club was acquired by BoxUnion to form the nation's premier omnichannel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com. To learn more about TITLE Boxing Club On Demand and try it for free visit titleboxingclubondemand.com.

