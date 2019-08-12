Tivic Health Announces Expansion To Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health™ Systems, Inc. ("Tivic Health"), a commercial phase bioelectronic company, today announced three new members to the board of directors: Sheryle Bolton, entrepreneur and former chairman and CEO of Scientific Learning Corporation; Karen Drexler, CEO and board member of Sandstone Diagnostics; and Dean Zikria former global marketing executive at Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

"This team of dynamic leaders brings a wide range of consumer health and technology experience that will work closely with me to guide growth of Tivic Health," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO and co-founder of Tivic Health. "Our team will directly benefit from their expertise, perspectives and contributions as we scale our commercial operations and develop future bioelectronic therapies. I am excited to have such accomplished leaders join our team."

The new board members join as Tivic Health is launching its first product, ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, a portable, FDA cleared, bioelectronic device that offers drug-free relief of sinus pain from allergies. Sinus pain is a common affliction for those suffering both year-round and seasonal allergies such as dust, mold, pollens and pet dander.

Last month, Tivic Health announced an $8 million series seed investment raised over three years from Sand Hill Angels, Astia Angels, Golden Seeds, HBS Angels, Sierra Angels, Lateral Capital, Skylight Investments and individual investors.

Sheryle Bolton is Professor of Entrepreneurship, Hult International Business School. She is an experienced public company CEO, international Board Member and serial entrepreneur. As CEO and Chairman of Scientific Learning Corporation, a neuroscience technology company, she built the company from pre-product to a highly successful IPO. Previously, she was vice president at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, and a senior executive at Home Box Office and Rockefeller and Co. Two Stanford Business School cases have been written about her career, and she has been recognized as one of the most influential female Harvard Business School graduates.

Karen Drexler is CEO and board member of Sandstone Diagnostics with extensive and operational experience building consumer health tech device companies. She founded and ran Amira Medical until its sale to Roche Diabetes Care. She managed a variety of functions across the company at LifeScan and executed the sale of the company to Johnson & Johnson. She has received 11 patents, served on numerous boards and is active in non-profits that support female entrepreneurs. Drexler was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year by the Stevie Awards, 2013, and Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year by Silicon Valley Women's Fund, 2002.

Dean Zikria brings deep industry experience in allergy and asthma to the Board. He has previously served as CEO of Spirosure, a FeNO detection company for asthma diagnostics. He has also previously served as head of global marketing for Johnson & Johnson's Animas Corporation within their medical device & diagnostics division. He was head of strategy for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals U.S. Cardiovascular Unit, a division with about $7 billion in annual revenues. Zikria bring experience in strategic planning, scenario planning and analysis, and mergers and acquisitions, including sourcing, transactions and integration.

Bolton, Drexler, and Zikria join co-founders Jennifer Ernst and John Claude as members of Tivic Health's Board of Directors.

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief

ClearUP is a game-changer in sinus treatment. It is the only solution on the market that reduces allergy-related sinus pain using gentle microcurrent waveforms. This drug-free, handheld device emits low-level electrical stimulation to the underlying sinus nerve fibers of the outer cheek, nose and brow bone. ClearUP will be available for purchase over-the-counter on Amazon and at tivichealth.com in mid-September for $149. Early bird discounts are available on Indiegogo until August 15th - with over 1,000 backers already in line.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit www.tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth

