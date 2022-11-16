|
16.11.2022 13:53:21
TJX Companies Boosts FY23 Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) trimmed its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, while raising its earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.85 to $0.89 per share on U.S. comparable store sales of between flat and up 1 percent, compared to the prior forecast for earnings in the range of $0.92 to $0.96 per share on U.S. comparable store sales of between flat and down 1 percent.
On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.93 to $2.97 per share and adjusted earnings in range of $3.07 to $3.11 per share on comp sales decline of 1 to 2 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $2.87 to $2.95 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share on comp sales decline of 2 to 3 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $3.10 per share for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.11.22
|TJX Cos stock down 1.1% premarket (MarketWatch)
|
16.11.22
|TJX Cos now sees full-year adj. EPS of $3.07 to $3.11; FactSet consensus $3.10 (MarketWatch)
|
16.11.22
|TJX Cos Q3 same-store sales down 2%; FactSet consensus down 2.6% (MarketWatch)
|
16.11.22
|TJX Cos Q3 sales down 3% to $12.2 bln; FactSet consensus $12.3 bln (MarketWatch)
|
15.11.22
|Ausblick: TJX Cos stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: TJX Cos zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.22
|Ausblick: TJX Cos zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.22
|TJX Cos. shares slide 4.6% premarket (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TJX Cos. Inc.
|76,46
|7,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonsolidierungsbewegung: US-Börsen verbuchen Verluste -- ATX leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex kann seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste abschütteln. Die US-Börsen notieren im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.