|
17.05.2023 13:50:42
TJX Companies Boosts FY24 Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings outlook for the second quarter, while raising its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.
For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.72 to $0.75 per share on overall comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.49 to $3.58 per share and adjusted earnings in range of $3.39 to $3.48 per share on comp sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.39 to $3.51 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.41 per share on comp sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $3.55 per share for the year.
