TJX Cos Aktie
WKN: 854854 / ISIN: US8725401090
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19.08.2026 13:58:08
TJX Companies Boosts FY26 Earnings Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings and comparable store sales outlook for the third quarter and raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual comparable store sales growth outlook.
For the third quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $1.36 to $1.38 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.30 to $1.32 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.31 to $5.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.08 to $5.15 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.
Beginning in fiscal 2028, the company is planning to accelerate its store opening growth to 4 percent. The Company is also increasing its long-term global store target by an additional 500 stores to a total of 7,500 stores for its existing retail banners in its current countries.
Further, the company continues to expect to repurchase approximately $2.75 billion to $3.0 billion of TJX stock during fiscal 2027. The company remains committed to returning cash to its shareholders while continuing to invest in the business to support the near- and long-term growth of TJX.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TJX is trading on the NYSE at $146.35, down $4.61 or 3.05 percent.
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