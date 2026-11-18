TJX Cos Aktie
WKN: 854854 / ISIN: US8725401090
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18.11.2026 13:58:27
TJX Companies Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 7.8% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings and comparable store sales outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the full-year 2026.
"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, while we believe the unseasonably warm weather in the U.S. and Canada has been holding back consumer demand in some categories, we are expecting sales momentum to accelerate throughout the holiday season," said Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President.
For the fourth quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $1.39 to $1.42 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.42 to $1.45 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.33 to $5.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.17 to $5.20 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 4 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.31 to $5.36 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 3 to 4 percent.
The Company now expects to repurchase approximately $3.0 billion of TJX stock during Fiscal 2027.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TJX is trading on the NYSE at $140.00, up $10.13 or 7.80 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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