|
28.02.2024 13:49:42
TJX Companies Guides Q1, FY24 EPS Below Estimates; To Boost Dividend 13% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) initiated its earnings and comparable store sales outlook for the first quarter and for the full-year 2024.
For the first quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.84 to $0.86 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.94 to $4.02 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter and $4.11 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
TJX also announced that it intends to increase the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock expected to be declared in April 2024 and payable in June 2024 to $0.375 per share, subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors. This would represent a 13% increase over the current per share dividend.
Further, the Company announced its plan to repurchase approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending February 1, 2025. Its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $2.5 billion of TJX common stock from time to time.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: TJX Cos zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein TJX Cos-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in TJX Cos von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: TJX Cos präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in TJX Cos von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in TJX Cos von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein TJX Cos-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier TJX Cos-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in TJX Cos von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu TJX Cos. Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TJX Cos. Inc.
|93,46
|-0,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street geht es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.