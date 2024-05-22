TJX Companies Guides Q2 EPS Below Estimates; Boost FY24 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, off-price retailer TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) provided its earnings and comparable store sales outlook for the second quarter and raised earnings outlook for the full-year 2024.

For the second quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.88 to $0.90 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.03 to $4.09 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.02 per share on consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter and $4.10 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

