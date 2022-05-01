|
01.05.2022 19:53:51
TJX Companies Recalls Vegan Chocolate Products
(RTTNews) - The TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham is recalling certain vegan chocolate products because that may contain undeclared milk.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products labelled as "Dairy Free" contained milk.
The products being recalled are "Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles" in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package, "Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate" in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package and "Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles" in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package. One illness has been reported to date in connection with the recalled products. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products, the company specified.
The products recalled were distributed at TJX retail stores nationwide. TJX operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.
Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above are urged to return them to the store at which they were purchased or contact the appropriate customer service department for a full refund. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Time.
