TJX Earnings: Profit Headwinds Ramp Up in Q4

Earlier this week, TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) reported record sales for the final quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, lifted by strong consumer demand. However, the off-price giant's profit slipped, compared to pre-pandemic levels, due to severe cost headwinds.As a result, TJX stock fell to a 52-week low following the earnings report, ending the day down 4% on Wednesday. This marks a 19% decline from the all-time high reached in early January. Considering TJX's excellent long-term growth prospects, this pullback looks like a great buying opportunity.TJX reported robust sales growth throughout fiscal 2022. Excluding stores that were temporarily closed due to pandemic-related restrictions, comparable sales rose 16%, compared to fiscal 2020 -- i.e., the year before the pandemic -- in the first quarter, 20% in the second quarter, and 14% in the third quarter.